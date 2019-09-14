Image copyright PA Media Image caption Mechanics take a break during the Goodwood Revival

Thousands of classic car enthusiasts and fans of all things vintage have descended on West Sussex for this year's Goodwood Revival Festival.

Spectators turned the clocks back with frocks from yesteryear and motors made in decades gone by.

Goodwood Revival's home in Chichester opened the doors on Friday for a weekend of worshipping some of the finest cars ever produced.

The three-day festival draws to a close on Sunday.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Double amputee racing driver Billy Monger sits in the driver's seat of Nick Swift's Mini Cooper

Fashion was in keeping with the throwback theme while modern-day sporting stars - including double amputee racing driver Billy Monger - made an appearance.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption An ERA b-Type R11B makes its way down the straight during qualifying

Racing royalty such as Sir Jackie Stewart were among those who took to the Goodwood track.

Manufacturers including Mini Cooper, Bentley, and Jaguar were represented on the first day.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Drivers wait to be let down to the race start before the Sussex Trophy

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Revival enthusiasts ride on a carousel

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Sir Jackie Stewart before taking to the track for the Tribute to Cooper Car Company parade

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Vintage fashion was on show at the Goodwood Revival, being held at the Goodwood Motor Circuit

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Marshals wait to allow cars down to the race start during day one of the Goodwood Revival

Image copyright PA Media Image caption A Bentley "Pacey Hassan special" makes its way down the straight during qualifying

Image copyright PA Media Image caption A revival enthusiast poses for a picture

