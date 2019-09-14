Thousands of classic car enthusiasts and fans of all things vintage have descended on West Sussex for this year's Goodwood Revival Festival.
Spectators turned the clocks back with frocks from yesteryear and motors made in decades gone by.
Goodwood Revival's home in Chichester opened the doors on Friday for a weekend of worshipping some of the finest cars ever produced.
The three-day festival draws to a close on Sunday.
Fashion was in keeping with the throwback theme while modern-day sporting stars - including double amputee racing driver Billy Monger - made an appearance.
Racing royalty such as Sir Jackie Stewart were among those who took to the Goodwood track.
Manufacturers including Mini Cooper, Bentley, and Jaguar were represented on the first day.
