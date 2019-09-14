Two charged with murder over Brighton stab death

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption The man, who was found with chest and head injuries, died in hospital

Two men are due in court charged with murdering a 21-year-old who was found stabbed at a flat in Brighton.

The man was found with head and chest injuries in Stafford Road early on Wednesday and died in hospital.

Francesco Dagostino, 44, of Stafford Road, and Giuseppe Petriccione, 45, of no fixed address, will appear at Brighton Magistrates' Court.

Police thanked locals for their "patience" with the "significant police presence" in the area.

Det Ch Insp Alex Geldart, from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: "At this time, my thoughts are with the family and friends of the young man who has sadly lost his life."

