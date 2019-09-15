Image copyright Google Image caption A 39-year-old man from Surrey died in the crash

A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a 4x4 in West Sussex.

The 39-year-old man from Surrey was was on a Black Kawasaki which collided with a Jeep on the A29 Bognor Road, Broadbridge Heath.

The crash, at the junction with Rowhook Road, happened at about 13:40 BST on Saturday.

A section of the A29 was closed until 20:00 as emergency services worked at the scene.

