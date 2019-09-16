Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption A man is being sought by police after a woman was raped on a beach

Police have released CCTV images of a man they are hunting after a woman was raped on a West Sussex beach.

The 26-year-old woman was walking along New Parade, off the A259 Brighton Road in East Worthing, at about 22:30 BST on 8 September when a man stopped to ask for directions.

He then took her to the beach and raped her, Sussex Police said.

A man described as in his early 20s, of Mediterranean appearance and about 5ft 8in tall is being sought by police.

He is of slim build, with hair which is curly on top and cropped at the sides, a police spokesman said.

The man was wearing green khaki jogging bottoms with a strip down the side.