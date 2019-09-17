Brighton flat murder accused pair appear in court
Two men have appeared in court charged with the murder of a man in Brighton.
Albanian Serxhio Marku, 21, was found critically injured in a flat in Stafford Road in the early hours of 11 September and died later in hospital.
Francesco Dagostino, 44, a kitchen worker, of Stafford Road, Brighton, and Giuseppe Petriccione, 45, a kitchen worker, of no fixed address, appeared before Lewes Crown Court on Monday.
They were remanded and are due to appear in court again on 1 November.