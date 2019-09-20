Brighton flats destroyed in fire
- 20 September 2019
A huge fire has engulfed a block of flats in Brighton.
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene of the fire in Pankhurst Avenue which broke out at 20:23 BST.
The entire top floor of the three-storey block is ablaze and the road is closed in both directions.
Those living in the area are being advised to close their windows and doors while crews deal with the fire. Ten fire engines are at the scene.
