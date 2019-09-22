Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Police are appealing for information

A man is being treated in hospital for life-threatening injuries after he was found in a street in Bognor, West Sussex, in the early hours.

Police are appealing for information after the 32-year-old was airlifted to hospital in Southampton.

He was found at 01:50 BST in Belmont Street, and police are investigating how he came to be injured.

They want to trace the driver of a light or silver-coloured car, seen nearby, who may have information.

Det Ch Insp Alex Geldart said: "Our investigation is at an early stage and we are working to establish the full circumstances.

"Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have other information that could help us is urged to come forward as soon as possible."