Image copyright Sussex Roads Police Image caption The six young horses ran on the M23 near Crawley

Six young horses caused a motorway to grind to a halt when they ran loose across the lanes.

The M23 near Crawley and Gatwick Airport was closed in both directions when the yearlings were spotted.

Sussex Roads Police said on Twitter a number of horse-loving motorists "with more expertise than us", who were caught in the traffic, helped them to round the herd up and keep them calm.

They were loaded into a horse box and taken home. The road has been reopened.

The force said some of the horses had sustained injuries after "running a very long way" .

It took a while to get them off the carriageway as they were "frightened and skittish", the force said.