The parents of an eight-week old baby have appeared in court charged with her murder.

Michael Roe, 32, of Alderbrook Close, Crowborough, East Sussex, and 21-year-old Tiffany Tate, of no fixed address, are both also charged with causing or allowing the death of Holly Roe.

They denied the charges and are due to appear again at Lewes Crown Court in early January.

Holly died from a traumatic head injury on 10 September 2018.

Paramedics were called to treat the infant who was suffering from breathing difficulties at her home in Crowborough.

She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

