Sussex

Fontwell crash leaves one dead and two hurt as car hits tree

  • 29 September 2019
Overturned car Image copyright Eddie Mitchell
Image caption A passenger died at the scene of the crash near Fontwell

A man died and two other people were seriously injured when a car hit a tree and overturned in heavy rain.

The 23-year-old died at the scene of the crash on the A27 near Fontwell, Sussex, at about 23:30 BST on Saturday.

The 26-year-old driver of the white Seat Leon and a passenger, aged 28, were taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital, police said.

Officers are investigating and have urged anyone with dash cam footage of the crash to contact them.

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell
Image caption The white Seat Leon overturned on the A27 at about 23:30 BST

