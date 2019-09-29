Fontwell crash leaves one dead and two hurt as car hits tree
- 29 September 2019
A man died and two other people were seriously injured when a car hit a tree and overturned in heavy rain.
The 23-year-old died at the scene of the crash on the A27 near Fontwell, Sussex, at about 23:30 BST on Saturday.
The 26-year-old driver of the white Seat Leon and a passenger, aged 28, were taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital, police said.
Officers are investigating and have urged anyone with dash cam footage of the crash to contact them.