Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Cambridge Road in Eastbourne

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed.

Police were called to Cambridge Road in Eastbourne, East Sussex, at 16:00 BST on Thursday after a report a man had been attacked.

The 18-year-old victim was flown to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton by air ambulance.

A 16-year-old girl and a man, 18, both from Eastbourne, were arrested over the attack and remain in custody.

The victim's injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, Sussex Police said.