Image copyright Sam Buck Image caption A Citroen was set alight deliberately, police say

Five cars went up in flames in an East Sussex street in what police believe was an arson attack.

The fire spread to the front of a number of houses in Elphick Road in Newhaven, as residents slept inside.

Police are treating the fire - at about 03:00 BST on Saturday - as arson with intent to endanger life and are looking for two moped riders seen nearby.

The blaze is believed to have started in a Citroen DS4, which detectives think was deliberately set alight.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Flames spread to the frontages of nearby houses in which people were asleep, and consequently this incident is being treated as suspected arson with intent to endanger life.

"Fortunately the fire service was quickly on scene and managed to contain the situation, with no one hurt.

"But it is imperative that we speak to anyone who saw what happened or who may have other information.

"In particular I'd urge the moped riders seen nearby to come forward so that we can eliminate them from our enquiries."

Image copyright Sam Buck Image caption Five cars and several houses were damaged in the fire

