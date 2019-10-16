Image caption Chae says he is in excruciating pain due to the wound at the bottom of his back

A teenager left housebound for the past two years because a rare condition caused a wound the size of a fist to open on his lower back is hoping for life-changing surgery.

Chae Ruffold, 15, has so far had two failed operations to repair the wound caused by a Pilonidal cyst.

The wound, caused by an ingrown hair, is unable to heal due to a genetic condition affecting his soft tissue.

The Ruffold family now want to raise £5,000 to pay for private surgery.

Chae, from Eastbourne, East Sussex, is home schooled because he is confined to his home and in constant pain due to the condition.

Image caption Chae has a genetic defect passed from his mum Michelle Ruffold, which causes the wound to not heal

"It is hard. Mentally and physically it is just draining - it hurts all the time," he said.

"Sometimes I'm angry and sometimes I'm upset. Being stuck inside for two years, you just have nothing left."

The Pilonidal cyst is caused by a hair falling from the back of a person's neck or shoulders getting trapped near the tailbone.

Genetic defect

It then works its way in under the skin. However, there is no enzyme to break down the hair and it becomes the focus of infection.

Pilonidal cysts affect 26 in 100,000 people each year, but Chae's position is worsened by the genetic defect inherited from his mother Michelle, which affects joints as well as tissue.

Colorectal surgeon Mr Daniel Lawes said that while a Pilonidal sinus was common, the state of Chae's infection was not.

He said: "It is very rare. I have been a consultant for 12 years and I have only had three or four people like that."

Recovery from any future operation is expected to take about a year.

Ms Ruffold said: "It is heartbreaking to see your son suffer day in, day out, all day, every day, and you can't do anything to take the pain away."

