Image caption Louis Barrett (left) and Bradley Garrett (right) were sentenced at Lewes Crown Court

Two men have been sentenced for their parts in a racially motivated assault in which a South Korean student was attacked with a bottle.

The 20-year-old student was attacked in North Street, Brighton, in October 2017 and was left needing thousands of pounds worth of dental treatment.

Louis Barrett, 19, of Temple Grove, Burgess Hill was jailed for 21 months.

Bradley Garrett, 18, of Haywards Heath was given a 24-month suspended sentence at the hearing at Lewes Crown Court.

Barrett admitted charges of racially aggravated common assault and racially aggravated harassment at a hearing in August.

At the same hearing Garrett pleaded guilty to attempted wounding. His sentence was suspended for 24 months.

Following the attack, a friend of the University of Sussex student, who wanted to be known as Mr Kim, said one of his teeth had been broken and 10 were loose.

He said the situation started when the attacker threw a bottle of wine behind Mr Kim, and when asked why, the attacker reportedly replied "because you are Asian".

After sentencing, a University of Sussex spokesperson said: "This was a horrible incident for our student that shocked our whole community.

"We were heartened by the many messages and gestures of support from fellow students, university staff and from people right across the city."

