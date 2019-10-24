Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A number of French Bulldogs were removed from the flight

A flight from Gatwick Airport has been delayed after French bulldogs wearing tutus were found onboard.

A number of emotional support dogs were found in passengers' hand luggage on a Norwegian Air flight destined for Austin, Texas.

The Boeing 787 had been due to depart at 11:00 BST but was delayed by an hour and a half.

A spokesman for Norwegian Air said the captain decided to offload the "distressed" dogs and their owners.

Norwegian Air said emotional support dogs, for people with mental or emotional disability, are allowed on direct flights to and from the US, excluding flights to the UK.

Image copyright Norwegian Image caption A Boeing 787 Dreamliner was delayed due to dogs being found onboard

Pictures on social media showed the dogs being carried in holdalls and wearing tutus.

"The safety and security of our passengers and crew is always our number one priority," the Norwegian Air spokesman said.

"Flight DI7181 from Gatwick to Austin had not yet departed when the captain took the decision to offload emotional support dogs and their two owners at the gate due to the dogs showing signs of distress in the cabin."

