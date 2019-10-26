Image copyright Lucie Blackman Trust Image caption Amelia Bambridge has not returned to her hostel since 23 October

A British student who disappeared after a party on a Cambodian island has been reported missing.

Amelia Bambridge, 21, was last seen in the backpacker resort of Koh Rong on Wednesday.

Searches of the sea, beaches and jungle had begun as members of her family, from Worthing, Sussex, flew out to the UK in a bid to find her.

Ms Bambridge's sister Georgie said the family was in touch with police and trying to stay strong as concerns grew.

Friends reported Amelia's "out of character" disappearance after her belongings were found on a beach.

Ryan Harris said "alarm bells started" when she could not be found after the party.

"She always sticks with the group. She never wanders off on her own," he said.

'Whole island's looking'

Mr Harris said Koh Rong was "quite a small island" which someone could walk around in two or three hours.

"You might lose your friend after a night out but you'll see them in 20 minutes or you might see them the next morning," he said.

Mr Harris, who said he was on a neighbouring island with another group at the time of the party, said volunteers had come together to search for his friend.

"People are diving. People are checking the jungles and the beaches," he said.

"Police sent three search teams out, so they're helping as well. It's a whole island thing now. Everyone's looking."

Georgie Bambridge said relatives were distraught by her sister's disappearance.

"She is such a big part of this family," she said.

"We need to be strong and we are trying to be really positive, but it's the unknown."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Searches have covered areas of water, beach and jungle on Koh Rong

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokesman said: "We are assisting the family of a British woman who has been reported missing in Cambodia and are in close contact with the Cambodian police."

The Lucie Blackman Trust, which supports the families of missing people overseas, has put out an appeal on Facebook.

The charity said Ms Bambridge was last seen at Police Beach where she attended a party in the early hours of 23 October, but had not returned to the Nest Beach Club Hostel where she was staying, and there were serious concerns for her welfare.