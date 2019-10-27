Image copyright Family handout Image caption Georgina Gharsallah's body has never been found

A reward for information about a missing woman has been doubled after police said they were treating her disappearance as a murder.

Georgina Gharsallah, from Worthing, was 30 years old when she was last seen on 7 March 2018.

She had arranged to meet her father after collecting a phone, but did not turn up.

Crimestoppers said it had increased the reward to £10,000 "in the hope of encouraging someone" to come forward.

Glenys Balchin, from the charity, said: "We believe there is every chance that people know what happened."

Ms Gharsallah had been staying at her mother's house at the time of her disappearance.

No-one has heard from the mother-of-two since, and no body has ever been found.

On the day she went missing, she was seen on CCTV in a phone shop.

Appeals describe her as an Arabic speaker, 5ft 2in (1.57m) tall, with shoulder-length dark hair often worn in a top knot, and a piercing above her left lip.

Georgina Gharsallah went to a phone shop but did not keep her meeting with her father

Two men were arrested on suspicion of murder but were released with no further action.

Earlier this year, Ms Gharsallah's family pleaded for a town centre redevelopment to be halted after reports she had been seen there, but Sussex Police said there was insufficient information to justify a search of the building site.

CCTV footage recently came to light, which police hoped would jog people's memories of seeing Ms Gharsallah before she disappeared.