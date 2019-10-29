Image copyright PA Media Image caption Stewart (left) and Nathan Higgins deny using abusive language at the match in Brighton in February

A football fan accused of shouting racist and homophobic abuse during a Premier League match claimed it was "just banter", a court heard.

Burnley supporter Nathan Higgins, 19, allegedly targeted Brighton and Hove Albion's Cameroonian defender Gaetan Bong on 9 February.

Alongside his father Stewart Higgins, 53, he is also accused of hurling anti-gay slurs at Brighton fans.

The pair, who are on trial at Brighton Magistrates' Court, deny the charges.

Fellow Burnley fan Nicholas Ball told the court he heard both men use homophobic abuse at the Amex Stadium, with the younger of the defendants also directing racist abuse at Bong.

When he asked them to stop, the younger man said: "It's just banter, it's just football," the court heard.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Gaetan Bong was allegedly on the receiving end of racist abuse

As the half-time whistle blew, Mr Ball claimed the elder man "grabbed me to turn me towards him... he said what he was saying wasn't racist, he was just saying what they used to say in the 1970s.

"I said that was 50 years ago, there's no place for it today in football or society," he said.

"He told me to get my nose out of it."

Mr Ball said he "felt scared for my own safety," and has not attended a Burnley game since for fear of "being confronted".

Mr Higgins Snr, an engineer, is charged with using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

His son, a student, is charged with the same offence, as well as using racially aggravated threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

The pair, of Talbot Drive, Burnley, Lancashire, deny the charges.

The trial continues.