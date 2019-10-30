Image copyright Daniel Leal-Olivas/Getty Images Image caption The Hastings and Rye MP said she was "not finished with politics"

Former Home Secretary Amber Rudd has announced she will not be standing at the general election in December.

The Hastings and Rye MP said she was "not finished with politics" but would not be defending her seat.

Ms Rudd, who had a majority of 346 at the last election, resigned from the cabinet and surrendered the Tory whip over Brexit in September.

She was not among those Tories who had the party whip restored by the prime minister on Tuesday.

Speaking to the Evening Standard earlier, Ms Rudd said: "I will be leaving the House of Commons on perfectly good terms with the prime minister and I want him to succeed.

"I'm happy to leave the House of Commons as a Conservative MP."

Her decision last month to quit the Cabinet came after 21 of her colleagues lost the Tory whip when they backed a plan to take control of the Commons timetable to pass legislation to block a no-deal Brexit.

Ten of the MPs had the whip restored on Tuesday evening.