Image copyright Family Handout/LBT Image caption Amelia Bambridge was last seen on the island of Koh Rong on 23 October

Cambodian police have said they fear missing British backpacker Amelia Bambridge has drowned.

Amelia Bambridge, from Worthing, West Sussex, was last seen on the island of Koh Rong a week ago.

Members of Ms Bambridge's family have travelled to the island to join in the search for the 21-year-old.

Major General Chuon Narin, police chief for Preah Sihanouk province, says searches for her will continue until she is found.

Ms Bambridge was reported missing after she failed to check out of her hotel on time and staff at Police Beach, a private venue on the island, found her purple rucksack with her purse, phone and bank cards inside the following morning.

Image copyright Family Handout/LBT Image caption Amelia Bambridge (third from left) had been at a beach party the night she disappeared

Major General Narin said searches of Koh Rong island and in the Gulf of Thailand failed to provide any information about her disappearance, but land and sea searches are due to continue.

About 150 volunteers including divers, navy personnel and visitors as well as Cambodian police officers are involved in searches.

Six men who work at restaurants, hotels and guesthouses on the island were questioned and released without charge on Tuesday.

Officials said the men were brought into custody because of complaints by Western tourists that they had acted badly towards visiting women.

On Wednesday, Ms Bambridge's family criticised the Foreign Office for a lack of support.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.