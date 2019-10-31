Image copyright Family Handout/LBT Image caption Amelia Bambridge was last seen on the island of Koh Rong on 23 October

The body of missing British backpacker Amelia Bambridge has been found in the sea, police in Cambodia say.

The 21-year-old, from Worthing, West Sussex, was last seen at a beach party on the island of Koh Rong last week.

Her body was recovered 30 miles off the island and will be taken to Sihanoukville on the mainland, according to Cambodian officials.

Ms Bambridge's family will also be taken there from Koh Rong where they have been assisting the search.

