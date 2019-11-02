Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened "as dusk was falling" and took place in a busy area

A woman was raped in a graveyard on Halloween by a man who sat beside her on a bench before attacking her.

The assault happened at St Andrew's Church graveyard in Church Road, Hove, East Sussex, between 17:30 GMT and 18:30 on Thursday.

The woman, in her 50s, was in a "distraught and vulnerable condition" but was receiving specialist support, Sussex Police said.

The suspect is a white man, in his 40s, 5ft 6in tall, with short grey hair.

The attack happened "as dusk was falling" and took place in a busy area next to a Tesco superstore, the force said.

Det Insp Vickie Maroki, of Brighton's Safeguarding Investigations Unit, said: "We believe this to be an isolated incident but clearly we want to find out more as soon as we can.

"Anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in what is a a busy area is asked to contact Sussex Police without delay."