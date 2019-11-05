Image caption The court heard Abdul Deghayes managed to leave the scene but collapsed in a car

The brother of two British teenagers who were killed while fighting in Syria was stabbed to death in Brighton in a row over drugs, jurors were told.

Abdul Deghayes was stabbed eight times by a dealer, Hove Crown Court heard.

Daniel Macleod, 36, of Lambeth, London, denies murder, and Stephen Burns, 55, of Brighton, denies assisting him.

Jurors heard Mr Deghayes managed to leave the scene in Hanover Court with his friend Colby Broderick but collapsed in a car which then crashed.

The court heard the 22-year-old bled to death before paramedics could save him.

'Vicious attack'

Opening the case, prosecutor Adam Feest QC said Mr Deghayes had telephoned a drug dealer known to him as "Frank" to buy some drugs.

"Frank, the Crown say, came to the scene with another, but Frank got out of the car which he arrived in alone with meet with Mr Deghayes," he said.

The prosecutor said "Frank" was an alias of Mr Macleod and it was he who killed Mr Deghayes.

He said Mr Macleod had been identified by Mr Broderick, who was in the car that Mr Deghayes was in.

"It is the Crown's case that Abdul Deghayes was killed by the first defendant [Macleod], stabbing him a number of times in what may have been a short attack, but a vicious attack nonetheless," Mr Feest said.

'Revenge'

Jurors heard Mr Macleod, of Gypsy Road, was transported around Brighton that night by Mr Burns, of Lennox Street, who used different vehicles and later took him back to Crawley, Sussex.

The court was told Mr Macleod, Mr Burns and another man, were involved in a "significant drug dealing operation" and drugs, money and other paraphernalia were found at addresses linked to the trio.

Mr Feest said the motive may never be known, but may relate to an allegation that Mr Deghayes had robbed Burns of drugs, adding: "It may well be that the stabbing was in some form revenge for that perceived slight."

Image caption (Left to right): Abdullah Deghayes and Jaffar Deghayes, who died in Syria, with Amer Deghayes who remains in Syria

Two of Mr Deghayes's brothers, Abdullah, 18 and Jaffar, 17, died fighting in Syria. They are survived by a fourth brother, Amer, who also travelled to the Middle East.

The trial continues.