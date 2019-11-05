Lewes Bonfire Night effigies include a urinating Boris Johnson
An effigy of Boris Johnson urinating on newspapers is set to be torched at this year's annual Lewes Bonfire Night parade.
The event is organised by seven bonfire societies, many of which date to the 19th Century.
In previous years at least 60,000 people have attended.
Sussex Police had urged people to "stay local" this year but Lewis Borough Bonfire Society estimated about 30,000 would turn out.
Commercial Square, Cliffe, Lewes Borough, South Street, Southover and Waterloo societies have been taking part in this year's event.
Nevill Juvenile Bonfire Society is the only Lewes society not to hold its celebrations on 5 November - instead opting for 16 November this year.
Each society chooses an effigy to burn, typically a celebrity or politician.
Nigel Farage was the first to be officially unveiled this year, and he was later joined by Neptune the Roman God of the sea.
Participants also carry burning barrels and crosses. These hark back to the 17 Protestant martyrs who were burnt in Lewes during the reign of Mary I.
Pope effigies are also common and are meant to represent Pope Paul V who led the Catholic Church at the time the martyrs were burnt.
Costumes worn by revellers include smugglers, war veterans and Vikings.
Onlooker Alex Flowers said of the event on Twitter there was "nothing like it".
Roads around the town were closed off hours before the start of the event and local train services have been suspended.
