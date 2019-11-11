Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Valerie Graves was house-sitting for friends over Christmas when she died

A Romanian man has pleaded guilty to the murder of a grandmother who was bludgeoned to death six years ago.

Valerie Graves, 55, was found dead in the ground-floor bedroom of a property in Smugglers Lane, Bosham, West Sussex, on 30 December 2013.

At Lewes Crown Court, 27-year-old Cristian Sabou, of Dej, Romania, admitted murder and was jailed for life with a minimum of 23 years.

Ms Graves had been house-sitting for friends when she was killed.

She had just moved down from Scotland to be nearer to family.

