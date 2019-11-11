Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption An estimated 600 tonnes of stonework has fallen

Emergency teams are searching for casualties after a wall at a 1,000-year-old castle collapsed.

About 600 tonnes of stonework and other materials at Lewes Castle in East Sussex fell onto a house and garden.

Emergency services including a hazardous area response team, are at the scene of the collapse of the 10m (32ft) by 10m structure.

Sussex Police said it was not known if anyone was trapped, adding: "There are no current reports of any injuries."

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was called to the scene at 12.22pm, along with search and rescue staff.

Incident commander Matt Lloyd said the wall had collapsed into an adjacent garden and house.

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Emergency services are still assessing the scene

The wall was reportedly undergoing work to remove ivy in recent weeks.

A fire service spokesman said: "Residents are being asked to avoid the area, as there are expected to be a high number of emergency appliances involved in this multi-agency search and rescue operation.

"Firefighters are working alongside other emergency services to check the area to ensure that no one needs rescuing."

Lewes District Council said officers from its building control team were at the scene and liaising with emergency services.