Image copyright Facebook Image caption Abdul Deghayes collapsed in a car as his friend drove, jurors heard

A friend of a man who died after being stabbed during an alleged fight over drugs has described screaming for help.

Abdul Deghayes died after suffering eight stab wounds from a drug dealer, Hove Crown Court has heard.

Daniel Macleod, 36, of Lambeth, London, denies murder, and Stephen Burns, 55, of Brighton, denies assisting him.

Giving evidence, Colby Broderick, 26, who was with Mr Deghayes, said: "I just remember screaming for cars to stop in the road to come and help."

Speaking from behind a screen, Mr Broderick told the court he had spent the evening with Mr Deghayes, a friend for many years.

He said after going for a drink, they decided to get cocaine "to liven ourselves up".

Mr Deghayes made arrangements and directed Mr Broderick, who was driving, to a location near some garages in Elm Grove, Brighton, jurors heard.

Another car arrived and a man they knew as "Frank" got out, the court heard.

The prosecution claims "Frank" is the alias of Mr Macleod.

Image caption The court heard Abdul Deghayes ended up on the ground after a scuffle

Mr Broderick said "Frank" and Mr Deghayes started bickering and then appeared to get ready to fight, before there was a scuffle and Mr Deghayes ended up on the ground.

He said he ran over and "Frank" started to walk back to his car.

Mr Broderick added: "I turned to look at Abdul and noticed blood smeared up the side of my car. Then I realised he was hurt.

"He started to hobble his way round the car. I just grabbed him by the arms and helped him into the passenger side."

He said as he drove up the road Abdul collapsed and fell on him, causing him to crash into some parked cars. Unable to get the car started again he said: "I got out of the car and just held Abdul's head."

Mr Broderick will face cross-examination on Tuesday.