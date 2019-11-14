Image copyright Google Image caption The body of the woman was discovered by a dog walker on Wednesday

A murder inquiry has been launched after a woman's body was found in a bin in undergrowth at a recreation ground.

She was discovered off Landport Road in Lewes, East Sussex, by a dog walker at about 12:30 GMT on Wednesday.

Police initially treated the death as unexplained but said a significant head injury was later found. A post mortem examination is yet to be carried out.

A 41-year-old man, of no fixed address, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Det Ch Insp Chris Friday said early indications showed the body had been at the location for some time, possibly since mid-October.

"We believe that we know who the woman was and her next-of-kin have now been informed," he said.

"We are very keen to hear from anyone who may be missing a green wheelie-bin or who may have seen it lying in undergrowth at the scene over the last few weeks, but thought no more of it."

He appealed for anyone with information to come forward, particularly those who had attended Bonfire Night fireworks displays in the area, or anyone who had seen someone wheeling a bin in the area of Landport Road, Stansfield Road or Arundel Green "over the last three to four weeks".