Eastbourne's Claremont Hotel evacuated as fire breaks out
- 22 November 2019
A fire has broken out at a hotel in Eastbourne.
Claremont Hotel on the town's seafront was evacuated after the blaze started at about 08:50 GMT.
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said all those inside had been accounted for. There have been no reports of any injuries, it added.
About 60 firefighters and 12 engines have been sent to the scene. Crews are using breathing apparatus and jets to tackle the blaze.