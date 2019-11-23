Image copyright East Sussex County Council Image caption Heavy machinery was used to pull down the wall onto nearby land

Part of a boundary wall at Lewes Castle which fell onto a house and garden has been pulled down for safety reasons.

About 600 tonnes of rubble fell from the 11th Century wall, which was under multiple ownership, on 11 November.

There were no casualties, but sniffer dogs and a drone searched through the rubble amid fears people were trapped.

Contractors working for East Sussex County Council used heavy machinery to pull down the wall onto nearby land, away from sites in Castle Ditch Lane.

The council said it would work with partners including Lewes District Council and Historic England to carefully examine the rubble before removal, which it is hoped will provide clues as to why it fell.

Historic England inspector Rebecca Lambert described the collapse of the boundary wall as "catastrophic".

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption An estimated 600 tonnes of stonework fell earlier this month

A spokeswoman for castle owners Sussex Archaeological Society said it was one of the last remaining sections of the historic defence wall, still at full height, that fell.

Kevin Foster, East Sussex County Council operating officer, said the wall had been in "a dangerous position".

"If it had collapsed it could have caused further damage to neighbouring buildings.

"It's still too early to say why the wall collapsed originally."

Mr Foster added that the wall was only a small part of a large site and Lewes Castle remained open to the public.

