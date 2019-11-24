Image caption The charred facade of the hotel is all that remains following Friday's fire

Roads are still closed with some residents unable to return home following a huge fire that gutted most of a seafront hotel.

Fire crews remain at the scene of Eastbourne's Grade II* listed Claremont Hotel amid concerns over its stability.

Engineers are also digging up the road and pavements to try to cut off the gas supply to the hotel as it is still leaking and fuelling a fire inside.

Fire crews said leaving the gas to burn off was the safest course of action.

Image caption The fire quickly spread through the hotel

A full investigation will be held into the cause of the blaze and to consider if the remains are structurally safe.

On Saturday, firefighter Simon Neill said one of the main chimneys had collapsed, along with structures in the centre of the building.

"In the process of that falling it has taken a wall out with it as well, and our attention is drawn towards two further chimney breasts, one at an angle," he said.

Image caption Firefighters took nearly five hours to bring the flames under control

Fire crews were called to the hotel on Grand Parade at 08:50 GMT on Friday, as most guests were having breakfast in the restaurant on the lower ground floor.

About 60 firefighters with 12 engines tackled the flames.

All 130 guests and staff members in the Claremont, which was evacuated along with neighbouring hotels, were accounted for.

Six people were treated for minor injuries, with one taken to hospital suffering from breathing difficulties.

Image caption The gas supply is still leaking and fuelling a fire inside the hotel

Local resident Alison Elmes has raised more than £2,000 through a crowdfunding page to help hotel staff.

Many lived at the Claremont and lost most of their possessions.

"People of Eastbourne are really, really generous and they are so supportive and sympathetic," Ms Elmes said.

"There's loads of messages of kindness and they just want to help."

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.