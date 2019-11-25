Image caption The charred facade of the hotel is all that remains following the fire

A fire that has gutted most of a seafront hotel after burning for days has finally been put out after the gas supply feeding the flames was cut off.

East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said extensive work by the supplier had isolated the supply to the Grade II* listed Claremont Hotel in Eastbourne.

Roads remain closed but all remaining pockets of fire have now been extinguished, it added.

A full investigation into the cause of the blaze is due to begin later.

The fire service will also consider whether the remains are structurally safe. In the meantime, it has asked people to avoid the area and obey cordons.

The blaze began at about 08:50 GMT on Friday morning as most of the hotel guests were eating breakfast in its lower ground floor restaurant on Grand Parade.

Image caption The fire quickly spread through the hotel

At its height, about 60 firefighters with 12 engines tackled the flames.

Six people were treated for minor injuries, with one taken to hospital suffering from breathing difficulties.

All 130 guests and staff members in the Claremont, which was evacuated along with neighbouring hotels, were accounted for.

A crowdfunding page set up to help hotel staff has raised more than £2000. Many lived at the Claremont and lost most of their possessions.

Image caption Firefighters took nearly five hours to bring the flames under control

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.