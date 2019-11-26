Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Steve Thomson says he will keep working and is "not the type to sit still"

A builder and a shop worker have been named as the winners of a £105m EuroMillions jackpot.

Steve Thomson, 42, and his wife Lenka, 41, from West Sussex, were the sixth jackpot prize winners in the UK this year, operator Camelot said.

Their ticket won £105,100,701.90 on 19 November, the 25th anniversary of the National Lottery's first draw.

Mr Thomson said when he realised he had won that he felt he was "on the verge of having a heart attack".

The winning numbers picked were 8, 10, 15, 30 and 42, with 4 and 6 selected for the Lucky Star numbers.

As he was handed the cheque at the official presentation of the couple's winnings, Mr Thomson said: "I think that's mine."

He also said the couple had made no big purchases yet, although he admitted he had bought a new shirt and had a haircut.

'I'll be there'

Mr Thomson, from Selsey, said: "I started shaking a lot. I knew it was a really big win but didn't know what to do. I think I was on the verge of having a heart attack."

He said he would not be giving up his job straight away.

"Once I am over the shock I will need to keep doing something," he said.

"I am not the type just to sit still. My business partner knows that if he needs a hand, I'll be there."

Mr Thomson said both he and his wife went to work after finding out they had won.

He said he ended up painting a ceiling.

The couple said they plan to stay in the Selsey area and will be sharing the money with friends and family, as well as "doing things for the community".

Mr Thomson added that his family will not be cooking their Christmas dinner this year.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The couple said they went to work after finding out about their win

Last month a UK ticket-holder claimed a record £170m EuroMillions jackpot.

It made them Britain's richest-ever lottery winner.

That followed a £123m win in June, a £38m win in April, a £71m win in March and a £115m win in January.

Before the £170m jackpot, the biggest UK winners were a couple from from Largs in North Ayrshire, Scotland, who won £161m in July 2011.