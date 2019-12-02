Image copyright Simon Fenton Image caption The Heritage Coaches bus was badly damaged in the crash in Hassocks

A double-decker bus had its roof crushed when it struck a low bridge.

The Heritage Coaches vehicle hit the bridge on the B2116 Keymer Road, close to Hassocks railway station, West Sussex, at about 10:00 GMT.

It was being driven back to its depot when the crash happened and no passengers were onboard.

The driver was questioned by police and given an alcohol and drugs test. Both returned negative results, officers said.

A Heritage Coaches spokesman said the driver would face disciplinary procedures.

Keymer Road was blocked for a time following the crash.

