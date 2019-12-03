Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened at Shinewater Park in Eastbourne

A firefighter had to be taken to hospital after being hit in the head by a stone thrown at him during a call-out.

Pebbles and planks of wood were hurled at crews as they tackled a tree fire in East Sussex at about 18:30 GMT on Monday.

The attack happened at Shinewater Park in Eastbourne.

Sussex Police is investigating and the injured firefighter has since been discharged from hospital.

Dawn Whittaker, chief fire officer for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, said she was "absolutely disgusted", adding that violence of any kind was "unacceptable".

"It's just shocking that people want to harm the very people that risk their lives to keep them safe," she said.

She added that the firefighter was recovering at home and though physically fine was a bit "shaken up".

Any witnesses have been asked to contact Sussex Police.

