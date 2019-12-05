Image caption The protesters were taken away in a police van after being arrested

Three climate change activists have been found guilty of public order offences for disobeying police.

John Lynes, 91, Ursula Pethick, 83, and John Halladay, 61, were convicted after an Extinction Rebellion protest near the Port of Dover on 21 September.

Lynes wanted to raise awareness about climate change, Folkestone Magistrates' Court heard before he was given an 18 month conditional discharge.

Pethick was handed the same sentence while Halladay was fined £500.

District judge Justin Barron said: "I fully understand why you feel compelled to act but I have to apply the law.

"There really is no dispute you knew about the condition imposed by the police and you deliberately chose not to comply with it because you wanted to raise awareness of the climate change emergency."

Image caption Lynes was described in court as a distinguished scientist and academic

During the demonstration, protesters occupied one side of the A20 dual carriageway amid a heavy police presence.

They had been told they could demonstrate in a cordoned-off area on the westbound side, but risked arrest if they tried to block eastbound lanes used by lorries to access ferries.

"I wanted to be arrested," Lynes told the court, adding that he "didn't act irresponsibly or casually" but did so with "a heavy heart".

He said "nobody would have taken notice" if they had not left the designated area.

Lynes, of St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex, Pethick of Robertsbridge, East Sussex, and Halladay, of Canterbury, Kent, were found guilty failing to comply with a condition at a public assembly, referring to a section 14 order made by Kent Police.

Halladay was also charged with being an organiser of a public assembly which failed to comply with a condition.

He argued that he was never described as an organiser and was found not guilty.

Lynes, who has three great-great grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 31 grandchildren, said: "I tremble for their future... because our generation and my generation especially, was responsible for creating the climate crisis."

Pethick wept as she told the court it would have been criminal for her not to do what she did.