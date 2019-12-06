Image copyright Google Image caption Police officers are pictured in America Lane at the time of the fight between two families

Google's Streetview cameras have captured the moment armed police responded to a violent fight between two families.

Three people, including a teenager, were sentenced for their part in the street fight in West Sussex in April.

Google's cameras passed the scene as it unfolded in Haywards Heath capturing armed officers and police cars.

A damaged white van, which sparked the violence, is also pictured in America Lane.

The fight broke out when two white transit vans crashed at about 11:00 GMT on 30 April.

Image caption Armed officers were seen with firearms outside a property

Groups from each van began to fight at the scene in American Lane and one man's arm was broken.

Mark Brazil was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for 18 months, at Hove Trial Centre on Tuesday.

Image caption The damaged white van, which was at the centre of the brawl, is also pictured by Google cameras

The 40-year-old, of American Lane, admitted one charge of possession of an offensive weapon. He must also carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

Sue Brazil, also 40, and of the same address, admitted possession of an article with a blade or point. She was sentenced to a 12-month community order.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was handed a 12-month referral order having admitted two charges of possession of an article with a bladed or point.

