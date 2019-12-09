Image copyright MAIB Image caption David Marr, 53, of Tower Hill, Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, denies failing to maintain a proper lookout

A jury in the trial of a boat skipper accused over a near-miss that led to three fishermen's deaths has failed to reach a verdict.

David Marr, 53, was the skipper of the dredging vessel that nearly hit a small fishing boat Shoreham, West Sussex.

Three members of the fishing crew drowned and one survived, in 2017.

The Lewes Crown Court jury was discharged after the trial, during which Mr Marr, from Peterlee, denied failing to maintain a proper lookout.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Mircea Ilie (left) and Irinel Popovici were among four fisherman on board the boat

Prosecutors at the trial told the court Mr Marr was "distracted" when the vessels nearly collided, on 6 August 2017.

Mircea "Mitch" Ilie, 40, Irinel Popovici, 41, and Treaiam Dumitrache, 50, drowned when seawater gushed into their boat.

Sole survivor Elvis Cojocariu, who suffered hypothermia, was later found by a fisherman.

A decision will be made next week over whether Mr Marr, of Towerhill, will face a retrial.

