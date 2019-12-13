Image copyright Facebook Image caption Jurors heard Abdul Deghayes bled to death before paramedics could save him

The jury in the murder trial of a man accused of stabbing another man to death in Brighton has failed to reach a verdict.

Abdul Deghayes, the brother of two British teenagers who were killed while fighting in Syria, was stabbed eight times, Hove Crown Court heard.

Daniel Macleod, 36, of Lambeth, London, denies murder, and Stephen Burns, 55, of Brighton, denies assisting him.

The jury was discharged and a retrial has been scheduled for June 2020.