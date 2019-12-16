Image copyright MAIB Image caption The James 2 became full of water from the bow wave the dredger created during the "near-miss"

A boat skipper is to face a retrial over allegations he failed to maintain a proper lookout following a near-miss at sea in which three men drowned.

David Marr, 53, was in charge of the Vertrouwen when it passed another vessel causing water to engulf it, his trial at Lewes Crown Court heard.

Jurors were unable to reach a verdict and were discharged on 9 December.

Mr Marr, of Tower Hill in Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, will now face a retrial.

Romanian nationals Mercea "Mitch" Ilea, 40, Irinel Popovici, 41, and Treaiam Dumitrache, 50, died after waves of seawater gushed into their boat near Shoreham Harbour, West Sussex, on 6 August 2017.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Mircea Ilie (left) and Irinel Popovici were among three fishermen who drowned

The fourth man on board the James 2 - Elvis Cojocariu - was found the next morning, suffering from hypothermia, by a fisherman who was checking his nets.

Following a week-long trial in November, jurors were unable to reach a verdict on the charge of failing to maintain a proper lookout.

Judge Christine Laing QC discharged the jury following eight hours and 50 minutes of deliberations.

During a hearing at Lewes Crown Court on Monday morning, the Crown Prosecution Service confirmed it was seeking a retrial.

Marr is expected to face trial on 20 July unless an earlier date can be found.

