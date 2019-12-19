Image copyright Google Image caption The body of the woman, in her 50s, was discovered at a house in Court Meadow Close, Rotherfield

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman's body was discovered at a house in East Sussex.

Police attended the property in Court Meadow Close, Rotherfield, Crowborough, on Wednesday, following concerns for the welfare of a woman.

The body of a woman, in her 50s, was discovered inside, Sussex Police said.

A 35-year-old man, from Crawley, was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody while inquiries continue.

Det Ch Insp Alex Geldart, of Sussex Police, said: "This is a fast-moving and complex investigation still involving many lines of enquiry.

"We have spoken to a number of people in the local area as part of our investigation already but we are still urging anyone who heard or saw anything unusual or out of place over the last few days to make contact with us."

He added there would be an enhanced police presence in the area "for the foreseeable time".