Sussex

Rotherfield murder inquiry: Second man arrested over woman's death

  • 20 December 2019
Murder scene in Court Meadow Close, Rotherfield Image copyright Eddie Mitchell
Image caption The woman's body was found at a house in Rotherfield

Detectives investigating the murder of a woman in East Sussex have arrested a second man.

The body of a woman in her 50s was discovered in a property in Court Meadow Close, Rotherfield, on Wednesday.

A 37-year-old man from Crawley has been arrested on suspicion of murder. A 35-year-old man, also from Crawley, was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday.

Both men remain in custody.

