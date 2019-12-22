Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Police and ambulances in Hazel Way, Crawley Down

Two women have been found dead and a man seriously hurt at a house in West Sussex.

The victims' bodies were discovered outside the property in Hazel Way, Crawley Down, while the man was found inside.

Detectives have arrested another man on suspicion of murder.

Reports suggested a knife had been involved in the attack, according to the Press Association, but police said there was no danger to the public.

The force gave no further details about the arrested man or the cause of death. The injured man has been taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

Det Ch Insp Alex Geldart said: "This is a fast-moving investigation which will see significant police resources deployed to the scene for the foreseeable future. We are grateful for the support and patience of the local community while we conduct our inquiries.

"My thoughts are very much with the friends and family of the two women who have sadly lost their lives."

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Two women were found dead outside a house in Crawley Down

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption A double murder investigation as been launched and a man has been arrested

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.