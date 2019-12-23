Image copyright Family handout Image caption The firefighter was "adamant" he would be home in the early hours of the morning, his partner said.

The partner of a firefighter who went missing on a work night out said his disappearance was "completely out of character".

Police in Sussex say they are "increasingly concerned" about Anthony Knott, who has been missing since Friday.

The 33-year-old from Orpington, was last seen at a pub in Lewes, with a group of 12 London firefighters.

Lucy Otto said: "The longer it goes on, the more worried we're getting."

Speaking to BBC Radio Sussex, the mum-of-four added: "I've been asked questions like 'was he depressed?', but I can categorically say that he was in a happy mood.

"He loved his job, he loved his family, it was just simply a Christmas night out."

'I feel numb'

Mr Knott was due home at 02:00 GMT on Saturday, and Ms Otto said he was "very adamant" he would be home in time as she had to leave for work at 03:00.

The group were moving between various pubs, but he was last seen at 19:30 in The Lamb in Fisher Street.

Ms Otto said: "I just feel numb... it's very strange. It's the not knowing, it's terrible.

"It's quite a small town, so it's just strange that no one's seen him."

Mr Knott, who is 5ft 8ins (1.73m) tall, was wearing a black long sleeve top, dark denim coat, dark denim jeans and black shoes.

He has two tattoos, a Tottenham Hotspur logo on his arm, and a wolf.