Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Two women were found dead outside the property and a man was found inside

A man arrested on suspicion of murdering two women in a village in West Sussex is in a "very unstable condition" in hospital, police said.

The 37-year-old is at the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, being treated for serious injuries.

Two women, aged 32 and 76, were found dead at a house in Hazel Way, Crawley Down, on Sunday morning.

The man, who knew one of the women, was found injured inside the property by police at 10:20 GMT.

'Tragic'

Earlier reports suggested a knife was used in the attack, but Sussex Police has since said "this is not a knife crime".

Det Ch Insp Alex Geldart of Sussex Police said: "This is a tragic incident which has led to the death of two local women, one of whom was known to the suspect.

"Members of the public, police and paramedics did all they could to help the victims but sadly the two women died at the scene.

"I extend my heartfelt sympathies to their families, who are being supported by specialist officers. I ask that people respect their privacy at this distressing time.

"Extensive inquiries are taking place along with a forensic examination, and any speculation by the media as to what has happened is unhelpful. This was not a knife attack.

"A cordon will remain in the area while we gather evidence and we appreciate the support and understanding of local residents."

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Police in Hazel Way, Crawley Down

The force gave no further details about the cause of the women's deaths.

Three forensic tents were pitched in the street and forensic investigators could be seen combing the area for evidence.

A cordon is in place around the houses close to where the bodies were found.

