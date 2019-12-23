Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption The woman's body was found at a house in Rotherfield

A man has been charged with murder after a woman's body was found at house in East Sussex.

Jayesh Gobar, 35, of Moorland Road in Maidenbower, is due to appear at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday.

The body of a woman in her 50s was discovered in a property in Court Meadow Close, Rotherfield, on 18 December.

A 37-year-old man from Crawley, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released without charge.

