Image copyright PAMELA RAITH Image caption Ranj Singh - known as Dr Ranj - is starring in Mother Goose in Canterbury

A motorbike stunt rider injured in an accident during a pantomime was tended to by the celebrity doctor in the cast.

CBeebies star Ranj Singh was on hand as riders collided during a matinee performance of Mother Goose at The Marlowe in Canterbury on Saturday.

The theatre said the TV medic - known as Dr Ranj - helped Dru Madorf while "wearing a glittery pantomime costume".

Ms Madorf, who spent 24 hours in hospital, said she suffered "some bruises and a chipped fingernail".

The accident took place as three riders performed in a scene - called the "globe of speed" - in which they spin around a large, metal cage.

Image copyright PAMELA RAITH Image caption Dru Madorf, centre, was injured during the accident in front of a live audience

The theatre said: "We're so grateful to the local paramedics who came out, and of course, to our very own Dr Ranj, who supported and attended Dru even though he was wearing a glittery pantomime costume."

Dr Ranj - who appeared in Strictly Come Dancing in 2018, presents children's show Get Well Soon and is This Morning's resident doctor - is starring as Charlie Goose in his first pantomime turn.

South East Coast Ambulance Service said it was called to the theatre at 16:20 GMT to "reports of a person with a potential neck injury".

The performance was called to a halt after the accident and audience members were offered tickets for another showing.