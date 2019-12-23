A man has been charged after a number of fatal attacks on cats in the Brighton area.

Steven Bouquet, 52, is accused of 16 charges of criminal damage, relating to attacks on 16 cats, nine of which were killed and seven were seriously hurt.

The alleged incidents took place between October 2018 and June 2019.

Mr Bouquet is also charged with possession of a knife in a public place. He is due to appear at Brighton Magistrates' Court on 23 January.