Tributes have been paid to two women murdered outside a house in a West Sussex village.

The victims were found dead in Hazel Way, Crawley Down, on Sunday morning.

One woman, aged 76, has been named locally as Sandy Seagrave. Floral tributes have also been left at the scene to a woman called Amy.

A 37-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder is in a "very unstable condition" in hospital, after he was found injured inside the property.

A double murder investigation was launched after the discovery of the dead women, one of whom was known to the suspect, Sussex Police said.

The force confirmed a 76-year-old woman and a 32-year-old woman had died.

A marked police car and uniformed officers were outside the house on Christmas Eve, as people laid flowers and paid their respects.

A candle with the message "RIP Sandy XX" on its glass holder was placed near a small cuddly toy bear among the collection of flowers, while a red rose had been drawn on the front of a handmade condolence card marked "Amy".

It read: "To Amy, Rest in peace. You were such a lovely neighbour to us and the rest of the village. We wish the best to all of the family."

Another card alongside the flowers said: "A beautiful lady. Taken far too soon. So many fond memories of Amy growing up and blossoming into a fine young lady. Our thoughts are with you at this sad time."

