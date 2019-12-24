Image copyright Family handout Image caption Nelly Myers was a customer services host for British Airways at Gatwick

A woman found dead at her home had the "most giving soul" and was "always putting others before herself with her indefatigable spirit", her family said.

Nelly Myers, 58, was found dead in Court Meadow Close, Rotherfield, East Sussex, on 18 December.

She was "unwaveringly devoted" to her family, they said paying tribute.

Jayesh Gobar, 35, of Moorland Road, Crawley, appeared at Lewes Crown Court charged with murder and was remanded in custody for a hearing on 20 January.

In a statement Ms Myers' family said: "She was the most giving soul one could hope to meet, always putting others before herself with her indefatigable spirit.

"Her beaming smile and playful humour lit up every room she entered and that will be sorely missed."

Ms Myers had two sons and was a customer services host for British Airways at Gatwick, her family said.

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Nelly Myers was found dead at her home in Court Meadow Close, Rotherfield

"She was also unwaveringly devoted to her relatives in her native Peru. Her endlessly caring nature extended to her professional life too.

"We are all devastated by the sudden loss of Nelly, our dear mother, sister and friend. She leaves an infallible void behind, one absent of her incomparable generosity and zest for life," the statement added.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.